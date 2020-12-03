South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Thursday night at 8pm

By TimesLIVE - 03 December 2020 - 14:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday night.
Image: GCIS/JAIRUS MMUTLE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday night, as Covid-19 infections surge in two provinces.

The address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting.

SA recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday. 

This rise in infections is playing out mainly in parts of the Eastern and Western Cape where authorities are calling for stricter adherence to - and enforcement of - safety protocols such as the wearing of masks and the possibility of an earlier curfew.

On Wednesday, the national tally of infections stood at 796,472 and deaths at 21,709.

