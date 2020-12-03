'It would be the final nail into the sector's coffin'

Liquor traders see red over mooted sales limits

Liquor traders and restaurants have slammed fresh plans aimed at restricting liquor trading and reducing congregations in Covid-19 hotspots as likely the final knockout blow to their already weakened sectors.



This comes as reports emerged yesterday that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has recommended imposing a curfew and stricter restrictions on liquor trade in Covid-19 hotspots...