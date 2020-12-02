Russell to stand in for Hamilton at Sakhir GP
Britain's George Russell will stand in at Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix after the seven-times Formula One world champion tested positive for Covid-19, Russell's Williams team said on Wednesday.
Jack Aitken, the Williams reserve, will make his F1 debut as Russell's replacement.
