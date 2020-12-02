Sport

Russell to stand in for Hamilton at Sakhir GP

By Reuters - 02 December 2020 - 09:53
George Russell will be taking Lewis Hamilton's seat at Mercedes after the 2020 F1 world champion tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Britain's George Russell will stand in at Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix after the seven-times Formula One world champion tested positive for Covid-19, Russell's Williams team said on Wednesday.

Jack Aitken, the Williams reserve, will make his F1 debut as Russell's replacement.

Lewis Hamilton will miss the Sakhir Formula One Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19, the sport’s governing body FIA said.
