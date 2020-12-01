Modise declines secret ballot ahead of Ramaphosa no-confidence vote

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has refused to allow a secret ballot ahead of Thursday's debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The house is due to debate and vote on the first motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa, sponsored by the African Transformation Movement, a party with only two seats in the National Assembly.

The ATM wrote to Modise over the weekend, asking her to allow a secret ballot during Thursday's debate.

The ATM argued that it was important to allow a secret ballot to allow some ANC MPs opposed to Ramaphosa to vote according to their conscience and protect them from possible victimisation.

The ATM was hoping to capitalise on divisions within the ANC and get support from other opposition MPs.