Cyril Ramaphosa faces his first motion of no confidence in parliament

The National Assembly will debate a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa next Thursday.

It will be the first time MPs will debate Ramaphosa's fitness to hold the highest office in the land since his election in February 2018.

The motion was brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in February amid load-shedding and the country plunging into economic crisis at the time.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso told a meeting of the assembly's programming committee on Thursday that speaker Thandi Modise had approved the ATM’s request for the house to debate the motion.

ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula previously said his party, being a faith-based organisation, gave Ramaphosa's administration the benefit of the doubt, on the basis of the majority — albeit reduced electoral support — they got.