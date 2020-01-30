Another Tshwane council meeting abandoned
A Tshwane council meeting was abandoned after the ANC and the EFF staged a walkout following yet another impasse.
This came after speaker Katlego Mathebe ruled against a motion, tabled by the ANC and supported by the EFF, to rescind council's decision taken last year to appoint councillor Zweli Khumalo as acting speaker.
The apparent strategic move by the two parties was seemingly aimed at ensuring that when a motion of no confidence against Mathebe was heard, Khumalo wouldn't be the one presiding over it.
However, Mathebe rejected the tabling of the motion, interpreting section 59 (3) of the Municipal Structures Act differently to the ANC and the EFF.
ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka stood up immediately after the ruling and told council that they would be approaching the court and were not going to continue with the meeting.
Tuesday's council meeting got off to an expected chaotic start with both the EFF and the ANC raising numerous points of order, including demands for a letter Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile sent to council chief whip Christo van den Heever to be read out in council.
Mathebe stood firm and told the councillors that she wouldn't "allow you to derail me".
"You're intentionally derailing the business of council... your intimidation tactics are not going to derail me," Mathebe said.
This is the second council meeting to collapse as the EFF and the ANC, who jointly hold the majority in council, want to wrestle power from a weakened DA, which currently doesn't enjoy majority support.
A special council sitting collapsed two weeks ago following disagreements between Mathebe and the two parties on who should preside over the meeting and decide on the sequence of events.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.