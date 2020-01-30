Another Tshwane council meeting abandoned

A Tshwane council meeting was abandoned after the ANC and the EFF staged a walkout following yet another impasse.

This came after speaker Katlego Mathebe ruled against a motion, tabled by the ANC and supported by the EFF, to rescind council's decision taken last year to appoint councillor Zweli Khumalo as acting speaker.

The apparent strategic move by the two parties was seemingly aimed at ensuring that when a motion of no confidence against Mathebe was heard, Khumalo wouldn't be the one presiding over it.

However, Mathebe rejected the tabling of the motion, interpreting section 59 (3) of the Municipal Structures Act differently to the ANC and the EFF.

ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka stood up immediately after the ruling and told council that they would be approaching the court and were not going to continue with the meeting.