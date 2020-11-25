Sky is the limit for Solar Mitha Generator inventors
Two South African students have created a solar powered generator that has launched them into the international technology arena.
Randolph Meth and Kwanda Jakalase, both 25, are the innovators of the Solar Mitha Generator, which can power household appliances such as kettles, phones, laptops, microwaves and power lights...
