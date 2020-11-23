Business

Moringa sauce a stroke of business genius for Madzivhandila

23 November 2020 - 14:02

While juggling her studies at the University of Limpopo, Fhumulani Madzivhandila has been quietly building a small empire that has taken over Limpopo.

The 23-year-old's Moringa infused barbeque sauces called Mastermade are such a hit that she is already producing for 80 customers, which include small shops, catering businesses, households and fast food shops. She is currently selling on average 120 bottles a month...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X