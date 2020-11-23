Moringa sauce a stroke of business genius for Madzivhandila

While juggling her studies at the University of Limpopo, Fhumulani Madzivhandila has been quietly building a small empire that has taken over Limpopo.



The 23-year-old's Moringa infused barbeque sauces called Mastermade are such a hit that she is already producing for 80 customers, which include small shops, catering businesses, households and fast food shops. She is currently selling on average 120 bottles a month...