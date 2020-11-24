Tomi Rikhotso making his mark in fashion design

Tomi Rikhotso may be shy but his stunning designs always take up centre stage.

The 29-year-old designer, who is arguably one of the most in-demand fashion designers in SA, is opening his first store Tomi R in Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, after nine tough but fruitful years in the industry.

“It took me about eight to nine years to open this store and it took me a while to get the kind of recognition I am getting. I have worked very hard,” he said.

Rikhotso, who was born in Soweto, said his mom is a dressmaker and his first skills were taught by her. He went to a technical high school, where he learned a lot of practical skills but thought he would pursue a civil engineering degree after high school.