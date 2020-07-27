South Africa

Three arrested for stealing diesel worth R1.4m 'from Transnet pipelines'

By Staff Reporter - 27 July 2020 - 17:43
Police arrested three people in Mpumalanga on suspicion of stealing over R1m in diesel.
Police arrested three people in Mpumalanga on suspicion of stealing over R1m in diesel.
Image: Supplied

Police in Mpumalanga arrested three people after they were bust with R1.4m worth of diesel.

According to police spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the trio, aged between 28 and 43, are accused of stealing the fuel from Transnet pipelines in the Free State and in Mpumalanga.

The three were arrested on Monday during a multidisciplinary intelligence-driven operation ... in Witbank [Emalahleni]. Information surfaced that the suspects were allegedly in possession of stolen diesel in Witbank. The diesel was allegedly stolen from Transnet pipelines in Mpumalanga as well in the Free State,” said Sekgotodi.

“The team proceeded to the suspects' address and found two trucks full of diesel worth an estimated R1.4m, and a generator.”

Police later found an empty fuel tanker and a “number of diesel-laden containers”.

“Investigations continue and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” added Sekgotodi.

The trio is expected to appear in the Vosman magistrate's court on Tuesday.

A 'tender is not a blank cheque': Tito Mboweni warns 'game over'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has taken a swipe at individuals involved in irregular tender processes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
11 hours ago

A selfless leader worth emulating

"I did not go to prison for 26 years for them to steal from the poorest of the poor."
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X