Three arrested for stealing diesel worth R1.4m 'from Transnet pipelines'

Police in Mpumalanga arrested three people after they were bust with R1.4m worth of diesel.

According to police spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the trio, aged between 28 and 43, are accused of stealing the fuel from Transnet pipelines in the Free State and in Mpumalanga.

“The three were arrested on Monday during a multidisciplinary intelligence-driven operation ... in Witbank [Emalahleni]. Information surfaced that the suspects were allegedly in possession of stolen diesel in Witbank. The diesel was allegedly stolen from Transnet pipelines in Mpumalanga as well in the Free State,” said Sekgotodi.

“The team proceeded to the suspects' address and found two trucks full of diesel worth an estimated R1.4m, and a generator.”

Police later found an empty fuel tanker and a “number of diesel-laden containers”.

“Investigations continue and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” added Sekgotodi.

The trio is expected to appear in the Vosman magistrate's court on Tuesday.