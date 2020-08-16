Trucks and car ablaze on N2 in Hluhluwe

Two trucks and a car are on fire on the N2 near Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal after a collision on Sunday, said paramedics.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about an hour after the accident, KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the vehicles were still burning.

He said it was unknown how many people were involved in the crash and whether there were any survivors.

“We have instructed our paramedics to stay at least 500m away from the scene for now as it is too dangerous,” he said.

Firefighters were still trying to contain the blaze which had sent large black plumes of smoke into the sky.

“The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage,” Mckenzie added.

Motorists were advised to avoid the scene.

TimesLIVE