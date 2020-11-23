Family wants to do independent DNA test on kid they suspect is not theirs
Hospital refuses family access to dead baby at centre of theft allegations
A family which refuses to believe that their baby died at birth have been denied access to the baby after they hired a private DNA testing company in an effort to prove that their newborn was swapped in hospital.
The family has rejected DNA results presented to them by the SAPS last week after the results handed over to them had been opened in their absence and they were presented with a copy, instead of the original results...
