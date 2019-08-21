'Sick' couple fakes birth and death of baby to scam friends through crowdfunding

A Pennsylvania couple is facing jail after defrauding loved ones and friends over the “birth” and “funeral” costs of their newborn who turned out to be a doll.

The couple, Kaycee and Geoffrey Lang, have been charged with theft by deception after they accepted money and goods through a GoFundMe page for their fake son's baby shower and funeral.

According to CNN, the couple faked a pregnancy, birth and the death of their “baby” by using a lifelike doll.

They claimed “baby” Easton Walt Lang was born on July 3 before “dying” hours later of respiratory distress syndrome.

The couple held a baby shower where they collected money and gifts from friends and family and created a GoFundMe page announcing the “death” of the baby.

However, Fox News reported that one of their friends became suspicious and started investigating.

The friend, Cynthia Dilascio, reportedly called the funeral home at which the “baby” was supposedly being cremated and found that they had no records of the child.

After calling the hospital, she established that the Langs had lied.

“I don’t know what their motive was – to hurt your family and everybody? It’s just sick,” said Dilascio.

The couple raised a total of $550 (R8,452.26) from the GoFundMe drive and received another $700 (R10,757.42) in cash and gifts.

They are due to appear in court in October.