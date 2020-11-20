Ex-Banyana Banyana veteran Anna Monate happy to join TUT

Former Banyana Banyana coach Anna Monate says she was bullied and mocked for her "tomboy" looks during her time as a footballer.

Monate, who joined the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) as their football team head coach last month, wants to win the Safa women’s league next season. The 52-year-old retired midfielder collected 21 international caps and scored six goals for Banyana. She retired in 2001.

Monate has an A-licence coaching badge and is currently completing a pro-licence.

Monate, who discovered the SA Under-17 coach Simphiwe Dludlu as a 13-year-old during her time as the Mamelodi Sundowns coach, said she had secretly been watching the TUT team.

The Ga-Mashashane-born, Limpopo, coach is married with two children, Johannes and Khutso. “I am happy to be part of the TUT family. I have been secretly watching their football team for the past three years without anyone noticing. We start our pre-season training in two weeks," said Monate.