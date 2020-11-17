Municipal debt backlog forces Rand Water to reduce delivery

Water reduction crisis looms after implementation of 20% supply cut

Communities that have historic water problems could find themselves with none at all after the implementation of a 20% supply reduction by Rand Water due to debt by municipalities.



Residents of two Mpumalanga local municipalities – Victor Khanye in Delmas and Govan Mbeki in Secunda – said they were worried that their “bad” water situation would worsen due to the reduction, which came into effect last week...