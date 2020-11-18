South Africa

Municipal speaker Robert Segone granted R50k bail

By Promise Marupeng - 18 November 2020 - 14:09
Victor Khanye local municipality speaker Robert Khaya Segone appeared in the Delmas magistrate's court on 17 charges on Wednesday.

Victor Khanye municipal speaker Robert Khaya Segone has been granted R50,000 bail in the Delmas magistrate's court.

Segone was arrested on October 26 after he allegedly intimidated police officers at the local police station and apparently threatened to burn it down.

Segone's lawyer Adv Peter Ramano said his client was happy to go home to his family after three weeks of being in custody. 

"We are looking forward to receiving the police docket so that we can prepare for the trial," he said.

Segone addressed his supporters soon after his bail was paid. 

They sang "Umoya wami uyavuma (My spirit is alive)".

He thanked everyone who supported him.

