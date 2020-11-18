South Africa

Ramaphosa's phone call with US president-elect Joe Biden

By TimesLIVE - 18 November 2020 - 06:21
Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a phone call with US president-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday evening to discuss strengthening US-Africa relations and overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.

The presidency said in a statement that Ramaphosa was hopeful about a strong partnership between the US and the African continent in promoting peace and stability in international relations and advancing multilateralism.

Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris have identified Africa as a major player in international affairs and in the advancement of multilateralism.

During the conversation on Tuesday, the leaders recalled a visit to SA by Biden during the days of apartheid where he demonstrated a commitment to human rights and dignity for all South Africans.

“President-elect Biden expressed his admiration for what the democratic SA has achieved,” said the presidency.

Ramaphosa wished Biden and Harris well for their terms in office.

