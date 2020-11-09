Ramaphosa looks forward to deeper ties with US
Biden receives well wishes from African leaders
President Cyril Ramaphosa and several African leaders led a chorus of congratulatory messages sent to US president-elect Joe Biden, expressing hope for better relations with his administration.
Biden, 77, trumped Republican Donald Trump to win the tightly contested US elections and become the 46th US president as he amassed more than the required 270 electoral votes on Saturday.
The election has been met with renewed hope among world leaders that he can adopt policies that will restore cooperative links with the continent and the rest of the world.
Ramaphosa took to Twitter at the weekend to congratulate Biden and running mate Kamala Harris for their electoral victory.
“We congratulate president-elect @JoeBiden and vice-president @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation,” tweeted Ramaphosa.
Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari also sent messages to Biden via Twitter.
The US and Zimbabwe have had thorny relations since the days of former president Robert Mugabe and his then US counterpart George Bush.
“On behalf of all Zimbabweans, a huge congratulations to president-elect @Joe Biden on his elections victory,” tweeted Mnangagwa.
“Zimbabwe wishes you every successes in leading the American people. I look forward to working with you to increase cooperation between our two nations.”
Buhari said Biden had a remarkable track record, which gave him hope that he will add value to world affairs.
“I urge Mr Biden to deploy his vast experience in tracking the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs – which have created divisions and uncertainties – and to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respect and shared interests,” tweeted Buhari.
A video clip of young Biden lambasting the South African apartheid government during the 1980s also started doing rounds on social media after his election.
