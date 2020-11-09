Biden receives well wishes from African leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa and several African leaders led a chorus of congratulatory messages sent to US president-elect Joe Biden, expressing hope for better relations with his administration.

Biden, 77, trumped Republican Donald Trump to win the tightly contested US elections and become the 46th US president as he amassed more than the required 270 electoral votes on Saturday.

The election has been met with renewed hope among world leaders that he can adopt policies that will restore cooperative links with the continent and the rest of the world.

Ramaphosa took to Twitter at the weekend to congratulate Biden and running mate Kamala Harris for their electoral victory.

“We congratulate president-elect @JoeBiden and vice-president @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation,” tweeted Ramaphosa.