Macron hails chance to "make our planet great again" after Biden win

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the prospect of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden rejoining the Paris climate accord, saying countries now had a chance to "make our planet great again".

His comments follow those of other leaders who have welcomed Biden's victory as a boost to global cooperation on tackling climate change, after four years of climate policy inaction under President Donald Trump.

In contrast to Trump, who questioned climate science and withdrew the United States from the 2015 accord, Biden has pledged to rejoin the pact and to invest $2 trillion to wean the country off planet-warming fossil fuels.

Macron said having the United States rejoin the pact, after officially exiting on Nov. 4., would vindicate faith in the agreement aimed at preventing catastrophic climate change and signed by nearly 200 countries.

"It is proof that we had to stand firm against all the headwinds," Macron said on Thursday during an online summit hosted by the French government.

"'Make our planet great again' is a possibility, not just in words but also in deed," Macron said.

"Make America Great Again" was a Trump election slogan. In 2017, Macron launched an initiative called "Make our planet great again" which offered U.S. climate scientists multi-year grants to relocate and conduct climate research in France.

Biden has pledged to convene world leaders for climate talks within his first 100 days in office. Already, climate change has been a featured topic in his first calls with U.S. allies and Pope Francis since being elected.

However, the Democrat may face constraints on his ability to pass ambitious climate policies if the Republican Party remains in control of the Senate.

European leaders hope a Biden administration focus on climate change will encourage other countries to pledge deeper emissions cuts ahead of a U.N. climate conference in Glasgow in November 2021.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government is hosting the gathering, discussed climate change in a post-election call with Biden and invited him to attend.