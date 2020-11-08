South Africa

Ramaphosa congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden

08 November 2020 - 10:03
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the US election.
SOcyril0611P10 President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the US election.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris with their election victory.

Ramaphosa joined a number of leaders congratulating the pair, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation," Ramaphosa said on his Twitter account on Satutrday evening.

After the announcement by news organisations that he pipped current president Donald Trump in a tight contest, Biden pledged to be a president who sought not to divide, but to unify the country.

TimesLIVE

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X