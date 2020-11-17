#CrimeStats: Gauteng sees increase in car, truck hijackings and cash heists
Gauteng has recorded an increase in car and truck hijackings and cash-in-transit heists.
Revealing the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2020/2021 on Tuesday afternoon, acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patricia Rampota said car hijackings had increased by 5% while truck hijackings increased by 52.1%.
Cash-in-transit heists increased significantly by 107.7%.
House robberies increased by 2%, while business robberies decreased by 13.3%.
Rampota said the province only recorded one bank robbery.
The statistics cover the period from July 1 to September 30.
In terms of hijackings, the most common weapons used by criminals are firearms.
During the release of crime statistics last week Friday, police minister Bheki Cele said police in the past week had made a major breakthrough in the arrests of those committing truck hijackings.
Cele said that the syndicates had gone hi-tech to commit these crimes.
“A few days ago we had a serious breakthrough in truck hijackings. We have arrested top guys with top technology they are using to hijack trucks. They have their own [truck] horses. When they hijack the trucks, they take off the horses and they put their horses on the trailers.”
