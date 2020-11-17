Cases likely dead in the water

Bushiri's rape accusers 'left in the lurch'

One of the women who opened rape cases against fugitive prophet Shepherd Bushiri says she has lost hope that the preacher will ever answer for his alleged crime after fleeing to Malawi.



*Thandi opened a rape case against Bushiri this year on an incident that happened in 2017. She said police had been giving her regular updates about the case...