Zungu to make announcement soon
Anele Ngcongca set to fortify AmaZulu backline
Anele Ngcongca’s arrival at AmaZulu could finally bring stability and leadership at the back, something they have been missing for the past few seasons.
The veteran defender will be unveiled as the club’s latest signing this week on a season loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.
AmaZulu will benefit from having a player like Ngcongca on their team as his experience and leadership will help them.
Last season, Usuthu were one of the teams that conceded a lot of goals (33), and they never had a leader with the experience of Ngcongca.
The 33-year-old can play as a right-back and as a center-back, and the experience he gained in Europe and locally will benefit AmaZulu.
Ngcongca’s manager, Mike Makaab, confirmed that the defender would be unveiled before the end of the week.
“We are busy trying to finalise a loan agreement to AmaZulu. The chances are good that it will end up happening,” Maakab told Sowetan yesterday.
“I’m hoping that [it could happen] within the next few days.”
After prominently featuring for Sundowns in the bio-bubble, Ngcongca was expected to be one of the club’s key players this season. But the writing was on the wall when coach Pitso Mosimane left to Al Ahly as he was then deemed surplus to requirements at Sundowns.
He has not played a single match for the Brazilians this season in the opening matches so far.
He made headlines during lockdown when Belgian second-tier side KSV Roeselare announced that he had signed a two-year deal in July.
AmaZulu team manager Qeda Dlamini said club chairman Sandile Zungu would announce all the upcoming players.
“ The chairman is the one who introduces the new players,” Dlamini said.
“So we will wait until that time when the president does that. He is the one who will introduce those players.”
