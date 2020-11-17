Anele Ngcongca set to fortify AmaZulu backline

Anele Ngcongca’s arrival at AmaZulu could finally bring stability and leadership at the back, something they have been missing for the past few seasons.

The veteran defender will be unveiled as the club’s latest signing this week on a season loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

AmaZulu will benefit from having a player like Ngcongca on their team as his experience and leadership will help them.

Last season, Usuthu were one of the teams that conceded a lot of goals (33), and they never had a leader with the experience of Ngcongca.

The 33-year-old can play as a right-back and as a center-back, and the experience he gained in Europe and locally will benefit AmaZulu.

Ngcongca’s manager, Mike Makaab, confirmed that the defender would be unveiled before the end of the week.