Back to the drawing board as Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA agrees to change party logo

In a bid to be permitted to contest the next government elections, Herman Mashaba has agreed to adhere to the IEC’s recommendations and change his party's logo.

Taking to his party’s social networking platforms on Monday, Mashaba announced that the bulk of his party's supporters had also supported the move to change the logo.

The IEC had on two occasions rejected the registration of his party because of its logo which bore resemblance to the South African flag.

The Party of Action (POA) has also claimed the logo was strikingly similar to its emblem and could therefore confuse voters.