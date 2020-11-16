NPA says evidence could not lead to successful prosecution

Sjava rape case thrown out

Award winning musician and actor Sjava, who had been accused of raping his ex-girlfriend, Lady Zamar three years ago, is off the hook.



Sjava, was facing a rape charge after Lady Zamar opened a case of rape that allegedly happened at a hotel in Thohoyondou, Limpopo, in 2017 after a concert...