WATCH | Sjava comments on rape accusation

By SowetanLive - 27 August 2020 - 14:33
Sjava.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Award winning musician has commented in an Instagram video post about the rape accusations levelled against him by his former girlfriend. 

In the 12 minute video he says he has never raped her and is against gender based violence. He further says he has lost work opportunities because of the accusation. 

He begins the video by claiming that he has never been married but did have a girlfriend when they dated. He apologised to the former girlfriend for causing her 'embarrassment" after she was called a side chick. 

