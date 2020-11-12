Ace Magashule pledges to play ball

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has assured the party's top six leaders that he will cooperate with law enforcement agencies as they are due to haul him before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on corruption charges, on Friday.

This would make Magashule the most senior and serving ANC official yet to be charged with corruption stemming from the state capture era.

Magashule's deputy Jessie Duarte and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the party's chief administrator made the undertaking at a Tuesday night virtual meeting of the ANC top six leaders, which include President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was the only member of the top six who missed the meeting as he was flying.

Magashule met the ANC top officials after the Hawks confirmed that he had been summoned to appear in court tomorrow on charges related to his alleged involvement in corruption during the awarding of the R255m asbestos tender in the Free State in 2014 when he was still premier.

Mashatile and Duarte also told journalists that Magashule would continue with his functions at Luthuli House because the issue of him stepping aside as he fights his legal battles was not raised at the meeting.

This was because the national executive committee of the ANC was still finalising guidelines related to the "step aside rule", even when this was an adopted conference resolution from 2017.

The step aside rule has also been challenged by other ANC leaders facing criminal charges such as MP Bongani Bongo and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who are both regarded as Magashule's political allies within the context of ANC factionalism.

Magashule has long argued that law enforcement agencies were targeting him for political ends, but on Tuesday he told the ANC top officials that he would cooperate.

Ahead of his meeting with party officials, he said at a party door-to-door campaign in Soweto that the “enemy has infiltrated the ANC".