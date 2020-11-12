SA economy shifting from relief to recovery, says Ramaphosa

With the SA economy showing signs of stability, government will now shift its focus from relief measures to implementing a recovery plan, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday night.

“As the economy starts to recover, many of the measures in the relief package are steadily being wound down. We are trying, within our limited resources, to ensure this is a gradual transition. We recognise that some industries are still not able to operate fully and that it will take some time for many jobs to return.

“That is why we extended the special Covid-19 grant for a further three months, until January 2021. This will provide much-needed income to around six million people who are unemployed and do not receive any other form of government grant,” said the president.