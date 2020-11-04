Dropping the guard is undoing the hard work we put up against Covid-19

We face losing Covid-19 battle when we're almost home and dry

If the year 2020 was to be summarised using riddles, proverbs or sayings, one of these would be mpfundla u tika loko ufika kaya, loosely translated a hare gets heavier as you reach home. The Tsonga people use this proverb after a long day of hunting in the bush with the sole purpose of bringing the hare home. It is believed that as the hunters approach their homesteads, the hare starts to get heavier. The pain of hunting for almost the whole day cannot be compared to the anxiety of getting home to prepare the meat. This hare proverb taught us a lot about our inability to remain tenacious when undesirable events occur in our midst.



When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown in March, we were confounded as such type of intervention had never happened in our country as we found ourselves imprisoned in our own homes to curb the spread of coronavirus. Our everyday routine was changed, life became hard as we got shocked by daily infection statistics...