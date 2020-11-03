Projects to be done differently to get better results – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the government will implement infrastructure projects differently to re-boost the economy and create the much-needed jobs.

Speaking at the Infrastructure SA project preparation roundtable in Midrand on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the government is committed to implement economic reforms, create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, and fight corruption.

These three aims are part of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan which the government is implementing to take the country forward.

Ramaphosa said infrastructure project planning and implementation will be done differently to achieve different results.

He said the government will move from mere slogans into a credible project pipeline in which the private sector will play a key role.