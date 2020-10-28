'Potholes' from the past help drought-hit Zimbabwean farmers save water

For 18 years, Thokozile Ncube has been planting her crops in manure-filled holes covered with straw - and every year, she grows enough to feed her family, as other farmers in Zimbabwe's drought-prone Matobo district watch their crops shrivel.

The traditional planting method helps crops survive droughts by keeping them hydrated for longer than tilling and watering an entire field, said the mother of eight from Gwangazile village, 40 km (25 miles) south of Bulawayo.

"Whenever the rain comes, that's when you do the planting and your crops will remain green, even during a dry spell, until the next rainfall comes," said Ncube, 56.

"I don't have to worry about buying food (and) I don't have to sell my livestock to buy food, like some people do during drought."

As erratic rains and worsening dry spells make it harder to rely on rain to water crops, a government programme aims to get more Zimbabwean farmers to revive the technique known as "potholing", which fell out of fashion decades ago.

"Some methods using potholes were used by our ancestors to conserve water during droughts (and) now, in the wake of climate change, (they) are being promoted at a larger scale," said Lawrence Mashungu, a government climate change expert.

Potholing is a form of conservation agriculture, an approach based on three key principles: minimal soil disturbance, crop rotation or inter-cropping - growing two or more crops together - and permanent soil cover using mulch, straw or other crops.

Instead of ploughing and sowing a large area, the "pfumvudza" method involves planting crops in small holes that trap rainwater, explained Rutendo Nhongonhema, the government's chief agronomist.

"The soil is continuously covered, so the moisture is conserved," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

As well as saving water, climate experts say conservation agriculture produces fewer carbon emissions than more modern surface and flood irrigation.

The planet's soils contain more carbon than its atmosphere and vegetation combined, and the tilling involved in many conventional farming methods releases that trapped carbon back into the atmosphere, resulting in climate-heating emissions.

With potholing, farmers only disturb the soil exactly where crops are being planted, releasing less carbon, said climate official Mashungu.

"Our low-emission development strategy for Zimbabwe specifically mentions conservation agriculture as a measure which the country must implement to achieve a green economy," he noted.