Entertainment

Vuyo Dabula doesn't want to meet model often mistaken for him

Look-alike spurned by 'Gadaffi'

By Mandla Khoza - 09 November 2020 - 08:43

An Mpumalanga model whose uncanny resemblance to actor Vuyo Dabula has brought him fame and attention in his community says he wishes to meet the actor everyone mistakes him for.

Abednigo Mabaso, 28, from Mphenyatsatsi village in Bushbuckridge, who was recently crowned Mr Bushbuckridge, said people always call him “Gadaffi” – Dabula's character on TV – and want to take pictures with him. Dabula plays the role of Gadaffi or Kumkani Phakade in Generations: The Legacy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X