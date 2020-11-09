Vuyo Dabula doesn't want to meet model often mistaken for him

Look-alike spurned by 'Gadaffi'

An Mpumalanga model whose uncanny resemblance to actor Vuyo Dabula has brought him fame and attention in his community says he wishes to meet the actor everyone mistakes him for.



Abednigo Mabaso, 28, from Mphenyatsatsi village in Bushbuckridge, who was recently crowned Mr Bushbuckridge, said people always call him “Gadaffi” – Dabula's character on TV – and want to take pictures with him. Dabula plays the role of Gadaffi or Kumkani Phakade in Generations: The Legacy...