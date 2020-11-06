Province eyes 83% pass rate

Mpumalanga premier puts faith on matrics

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane believes the province is ready to improve last year's matric pass rate in 2020 despite the suspension of classes due to Covid-19 lockdown.



The province attained 80% pass rate last year but Mtshweni-Tsipane believes 83% is achievable this year...