Province eyes 83% pass rate
Mpumalanga premier puts faith on matrics
Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane believes the province is ready to improve last year's matric pass rate in 2020 despite the suspension of classes due to Covid-19 lockdown.
The province attained 80% pass rate last year but Mtshweni-Tsipane believes 83% is achievable this year...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.