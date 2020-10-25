Lifeline for 12,000 matrics as Mpumalanga vocation classes kick off

The Mpumalanga education department has extended a lifeline to nearly 12,000 grade 12 pupils by announcing the opening of 66 spring vocation centres.

The department said it has selected 942 teachers to teach in the centres from October 26 to 30.

The vocation centres are for children from schools which performed below the 70% mark in the 2019 National Senior Certificate Examination. They will focus on 11 high enrolment subjects, read a press statement on Sunday.