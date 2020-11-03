Columnists

Pandemic has been harsh but the worst is behind us

Matrics must sharpen focus despite tough year

By Yandiswa Xhakaza - 03 November 2020 - 08:53

What a year this has been! Who would have thought that things would turn out the way they did? Your final year in your entire school career was supposed to be fun, exciting and impactful.

The year where you are finally in  the most senior class, the class that everyone looks up to, the year where you are truly treated like adults by your teachers. The matric year, with all its benefits and splendor. I am sorry you could not experience it all. The lavish matric dance, the outstanding matric blazers and jackets, the exclusive matric lawns, the fun and final high school sport days and concerts. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
X