Pandemic has been harsh but the worst is behind us
Matrics must sharpen focus despite tough year
What a year this has been! Who would have thought that things would turn out the way they did? Your final year in your entire school career was supposed to be fun, exciting and impactful.
The year where you are finally in the most senior class, the class that everyone looks up to, the year where you are truly treated like adults by your teachers. The matric year, with all its benefits and splendor. I am sorry you could not experience it all. The lavish matric dance, the outstanding matric blazers and jackets, the exclusive matric lawns, the fun and final high school sport days and concerts. ..
