Top matric student meditated and listened to birds

Mpumalanga's best maths and physical science pupil Joshua Nkosi says he went to the mountain to meditate, study and listen to animals.

Nkosi, 18, who was a pupil at Lugebhuta High School in Schoemansdal near Eswatini border, walked home with a total of R41,000 in cash after being named as one of the province's top 10. He aced maths and physical science.

Education MEC Bonakele Majuba invited 27 matrics who performed exceptionally well in the province, to a function at the Graceland Casino in Secunda on Wednesday.

The event was attended by minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, members of parliament, mayors, speaker of the provincial legislature Busi Shiba and opposition parties.

"I'm very happy for my results. This is what I wanted as a gift to my parents. I had to leave my home and stay at my aunt's place because my home was far from the school. I didn't want to walk a lot, so I decided to move out," Nkosi said.

"My study [strategy] was that since we stay next to the mountains, each time I come back from school I would take my books and go to the mountains, meditate and then study there and then go home to sleep.

"I don't like noise when I study but birds and wild animals noise is cool for me."

He said he was going to study towards mechatronics.