South Africa

Child rapist slammed with 20-year jail sentence

By Ziyanda Zweni - 10 October 2020 - 12:10
A man who raped his six-year-old cousin has been slapped with 20 years behind bars by the Cala regional court.
A man who raped his six-year-old cousin has been slapped with 20 years behind bars by the Cala regional court.
Image: 123RF/ Artit Oubkaew

A man who raped his six-year-old cousin has been slapped with 20 years behind bars by the Cala regional court.

The 21-year-old committed the crime in February last year.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the man lived in the same household and shared a bedroom with the minor.

His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

“In the morning of 21 February 2019, a relative, who stayed in the same homestead, noticed that the boy was not walking properly and was visibly in pain. Upon enquiring from the infant, he revealed that he had been penetrated anally by his older cousin,” said Tyali.

Family finds closure as child rapist and killer gets two life sentences

The family of one of the two minors who were brutally murdered in separate incidents says it has now found closure after the killer gets two life ...
News
1 week ago

“When the young man was confronted, he ran away. The boy was taken to a doctor who confirmed that he had been sexually violated, and the matter was reported to the police on the same day and the perpetrator was arrested,” he said.

The man pleaded not guilty during the trial.

“Senior public prosecutor, Monde Magenu, secured a conviction by presenting the medical report and leading the evidence of the victim, through an intermediary,” he said.

Tyali said the state sought a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, but the court found there were compelling reasons to deviate due to the rapist’s age and the fact that he was a first-time offender who could be rehabilitated.

Umlazi magistrate who was soft on child rapists suspended

Controversial Umlazi magistrate Kholeka Bodlani, who is accused of being soft on child rapists, has finally been suspended, a year after the ...
News
2 months ago

Alleged gang rapist nabbed in Eastern Cape

After more than a year of evading arrest, a 35-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal was arrested on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape on two counts of rape, ...
News
2 months ago

Model agency owner accused of child rape gets bail despite protest

Model agency owner and alleged child rapist Nicholas Maré was granted R10,000 bail in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday, but was placed ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X