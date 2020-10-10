Child rapist slammed with 20-year jail sentence
A man who raped his six-year-old cousin has been slapped with 20 years behind bars by the Cala regional court.
The 21-year-old committed the crime in February last year.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the man lived in the same household and shared a bedroom with the minor.
His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.
“In the morning of 21 February 2019, a relative, who stayed in the same homestead, noticed that the boy was not walking properly and was visibly in pain. Upon enquiring from the infant, he revealed that he had been penetrated anally by his older cousin,” said Tyali.
“When the young man was confronted, he ran away. The boy was taken to a doctor who confirmed that he had been sexually violated, and the matter was reported to the police on the same day and the perpetrator was arrested,” he said.
The man pleaded not guilty during the trial.
“Senior public prosecutor, Monde Magenu, secured a conviction by presenting the medical report and leading the evidence of the victim, through an intermediary,” he said.
Tyali said the state sought a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, but the court found there were compelling reasons to deviate due to the rapist’s age and the fact that he was a first-time offender who could be rehabilitated.