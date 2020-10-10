Child rapist slammed with 20-year jail sentence

A man who raped his six-year-old cousin has been slapped with 20 years behind bars by the Cala regional court.

The 21-year-old committed the crime in February last year.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the man lived in the same household and shared a bedroom with the minor.

His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

“In the morning of 21 February 2019, a relative, who stayed in the same homestead, noticed that the boy was not walking properly and was visibly in pain. Upon enquiring from the infant, he revealed that he had been penetrated anally by his older cousin,” said Tyali.