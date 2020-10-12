Kokstad rapist gets life behind bars

A 33-year-old man who raped a 14-year-old girl in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, the police said on Monday.

Samron May was sentenced in the Kokstad regional court on Monday for raping a 14-year-old girl at his home in 2018. The girl's friend went to a nearby shop and May saw the “opportunity to rape” her, said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

“The victim tried to fight the accused, but he overpowered and threatened her before sexually violating her.

“Fearing for her life, the young lady told no one about the ordeal. But the pain and keeping the secret became unbearable and she attempted to commit suicide.”

Gwala said the girl was admitted to hospital and finally “revealed the pain and suffering she has been going through”.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Gonya welcomed the sentence handed to May.

“We are pleased with the sentence handed over to the accused and we pray the victim will find peace knowing that the perpetrator will spend the rest of his life behind bars,” he said.

TimesLIVE