Job losses in journalism not good news for democracy

It’s World News Day but there are unprecedented job losses in journalism in SA. A new book, Power and Loss in South African Journalism: News in the Age of Social Media (Wits Press) by Glenda Daniels, discusses the implications of journalist job losses for democracy in the age of social media.

In today’s era of Covid-19 and information disorder we need facts and reliable information more than ever. Yet, journalism is shedding an unprecedented number of jobs. It could be as much as more than 3,000 jobs from the beginning of the Covid-19 era to the end of this year.

Power and Loss in SA Journalism says: “The halcyon days of bustling newsrooms in traditional media are gone, forever. Digital disruption is characterised by the 24-hour cycle of news, algorithms and social media often filled with the unverified information and disinformation characteristic of growing political populism. The legacy newsrooms in SA today are like leaky ships owing to the tsunamis of retrenchments resulting from declining circulations, with no revenue model that works.

“One of the problems with getting exact numbers of job losses is that the definition of what a journalist is, and who is a journalist, has become fluid in the digital age of social media – citizen journalism, blogging, Facebooking, tweeting and opinion making (including disinformation, misinformation and propaganda, often referred to as ‘fake news’).”Then Covid-19 entered the already complex cocktail described above, clashing with information disorder of the day. Information disorder refers to the many ways in which our news environment is polluted through politicians use of social media/ falsehoods and propaganda, the public sharing sensationalism and divisiveness on Facebook, and Twitter.