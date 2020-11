ANC meets own 'cadres' over concerns about the party and the enemy within

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has described the meeting top party officials held with a group calling themselves “ANC Cadres” as cordial.

The grouping — led by retired chief of military intelligence Maomela Motau — presented ANC national officials with a 31-page letter titled “ANC turnaround strategy 2025” that they believe will save the ANC.

“We are engaging them like any other group in the ANC. We have reminded ourselves that it is a duty of leadership to listen and be constructive in dealing with that criticism,” said Mantashe.