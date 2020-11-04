ANC meets own 'cadres' over concerns about the party and the enemy within

This follows a summit that the grouping held to examine where the ANC was going wrong, and to find solutions. Mantashe said there was consensus on matters like neoliberalism and neocolonialism rising globally, not just in SA.

However, it’s the discussion about the ANC where there were disagreements on the problems and how to fix them, said Mantashe.

“The biggest debate was about the ANC and many of the questions were not finalised. Therefore, we will meet to take the discussion forward,” he said.

The ANC Cadres said in the letter that the party was facing a major crisis and that the enemy of the ANC was within its own ranks.

Mantashe said discussions on identifying and fixing what was broken would continue.

TimesLIVE