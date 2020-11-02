Baby and man perish in the blaze
Families stranded as fire razes shacks in Alex
With her three-month-old baby strapped on her back, Mendi Moyo stood outside a burnt building which had been her home for three years.
Moyo, 27, a mother of two children, was one of scores of residents who lost their belongings when 50 shacks and 16 cars were burnt in an old factory at Vincent Tshabalala Street in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, on Saturday evening. ..
