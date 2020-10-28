Gauteng health boss in charge of Covid-19 quarantine dies suddenly

Gauteng's acting CEO of emergency medical services (EMS) has died suddenly, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

Kgati Malebana, 46, was part of the provincial Covid-19 response team. His death came as a shock and was unexpected, according to department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Malebana was in charge of the co-ordination of self-isolation and quarantine sites. He died on Tuesday. Details were not provided.

Acting Gauteng health MEC Jacob Mamabolo described Malebana as a valued member of the health team whose untimely passing came at a time when the province was laying out plans to mitigate against the second wave of the coronavirus.

“Malebana contributed immensely to the work of the department and his insights especially in dealing with emergency situations ensured that we minimised the affect of the first surge of Covid-19,” said Mamabolo.