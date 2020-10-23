Gauteng hospital CEO placed under 'precautionary transfer'

The CEO of Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto, Gauteng, has been placed under "precautionary transfer" after being implicated in a case of misconduct, the Gauteng health department said on Friday.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the issues surrounding the case must be verified and a determination would be made accordingly.

Kekana said Ruth Mabyana had been moved from the hospital and Makabedi Makhetha would act in the position.