Table Mountain murder suspect 'not legally in SA': immigration officer

A department of home affairs official said the alleged "Table Mountain killer" was not legally allowed to be in SA during a crime spree that affected dozens of hikers and cyclists in early 2018.

According to immigration officer Bradley Solomons, Blessing Bveni was using an outdated passport and fraudulent temporary asylum permit to enter and stay in the country.

It's been just over six months since Bveni appeared in the Cape Town high court for the double murder trial against him.

The Covid-19 pandemic stalled court proceedings before Bveni's defence could be heard.

Evidence of blood stains, infrared images and eyewitness testimonies have been led in the state's case, which is pointing blame at the Zimbabwean national.

Bveni has pleaded not guilty and is expected to testify in the coming days as part of his defence.

Watch the video above for a summary of the matter.

TimesLIVE