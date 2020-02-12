Evidence mounts against 'Table Mountain killer' — but he denies everything

A short while later, on the same day, a colleague called him and told him that the police had arrived at his shop, which was the last know location they were able to trace the cellphone's whereabouts to.

When he arrived, said Tiroro, he told the police that Bveni had come to his shop earlier in the day.

Tiriro said he was new to Masipumelele but that he had known Bveni for about two months, and he also knew his uncle Darlington Nyamayaro.

The police told him that he needed to accompany them urgently to the police station. However, he first went to go and speak to Nyamayaro to get Bveni's cellphone number.

“Then I showed the police his number on WhatsApp and the profile picture. It was Blessing's profile picture — the picture of the accused,” he said.

Bveni's legal aid attorney Henk Carstens said his client denied this. “The accused says he does not know you. He said you are mistaken if you say you know him,” he said.

“Ja, according to him — but I know him,” said Toriro.

“He says he's never spoken to you before,” continued Carstens.

“Ja, according to him — but that day I spoke to him,” insisted Toriro.

“According to him, he does not have an uncle called Darlington Nyamayaro,” said Bveni's lawyer.

“I know Darlington Nyamayaro is his uncle,” said Toriro.