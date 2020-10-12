Alleged Table Mountain killer set to reappear in double murder trial this morning

Zimbabwean national Blessing Bveni will appear in the Cape Town high court this morning when he is set to start his defence.

Bveni is accused of murdering two people in the Table Mountain National Park and attacking 10 others during a spate of violent attacks in the park in early 2018.

He is also accused of using a fake Zimbabwean passport to gain temporary asylum in SA.

Watch the video for a full recap of how the police and prosecution believe Bveni pounced on his victims.

TimesLIVE