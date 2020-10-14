Ramaphosa advised to suspend high court judges over misconduct claims

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Western Cape High Court judge Mushtak Parker until a judicial conduct tribunal has decided whether to recommend he be impeached for gross misconduct.

In a statement on Wednesday, the JSC announced that it would advise two suspensions for gross misconduct.

Apart from Parker, Gauteng high court Judge Nana Makhubele also faces suspension pending resolution of a gross misconduct investigation against her.

If Ramaphosa suspends the two judges, they will be the first suspensions for gross misconduct in SA’s history since 1994.

Parker faces impeachment on two grounds.

In the first, he is alleged to have been involved in the misappropriation of client trust funds while he was an attorney, and in the period leading up to his appointment as a judge. He did not disclose this to the JSC when he was nominated and interviewed to be a judge.

Second, he is the judge that judge president John Hlophe is alleged to have assaulted in chambers. The complaint — from at least 10 other judges in his division — is that, for months, he told them that Hlophe had assaulted him, yet, when the assault became the subject of a complaint and counter-complaint between Hlophe and his deputy Patricia Goliath, Hlophe denied the assault and said Parker would back him up.