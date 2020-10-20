Orlando Pirates’ new goalkeeper signing Richard Ofori has revealed that the seeds of playing for the Soweto giants were planted for him in a conversation with fellow Ghana international shot-stopper and ex-Buccaneer Fatau Dauda.

Ofori and Dauda‚ who now turns out for Legon Cities FC in Accra‚ have shared Ghana’s international glove assignments from the second half of the 2010s.

Ofori‚ who signed for Bucs on a three-year deal from Maritzburg United‚ said he asked Dauda about Pirates when the two were representing the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

That conversation came four months before Ofori joined Maritzburg from Ghana’s Wa All Stars in July 2017‚ and now‚ having impressed at United for three seasons‚ he has realised his “dream” of signing for Pirates.

“In 2017 when we went to Afcon we were speaking about the team [Pirates]. And he was saying that they are a very good team to join‚ they are a good family‚" Ofori said of his chat with Dauda‚ who played for Pirates in the 2013-14 season.

“So we were talking about it and I got excited‚ because at that time too in 2017 I wasn’t playing here [in South Africa].