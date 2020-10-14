Improved regime to bring smaller companies into play
Gauteng set to rev up bus subsidy scheme
The Gauteng government plans to introduce a new public transport bus subsidy scheme which will give bus companies multi-year contracts to service thousands of commuters on old and new routes in the province.
A tender for the new 32 subsidised bus contracts will be published before the end of the month, making it the first time in 20 years the provincial government has changed its public transport subsidy regime to be more inclusive beyond established bus companies...
