Cops encircle Senekal as EFF and farmers gather before Horner trial

Road blocks and tight security encompassed Senekal, in the Free State, on Friday before the appearance of two men alleged to have killed farm manager Brendin Horner.

On the outskirts of the small farming town, police officers stopped and searched vehicles for weapons, ordering motorists out of cars as they did thorough checks.

Busses carrying EFF supporters clad in the party's red regalia were parked a short distance from the court.

While the EFF had maintained that Friday's demonstrations were to be peaceful, some of their members carried baseball bats, golf clubs and sticks and waved these in the air as they made their way up the street leading to the courthouse, singing songs in praise of their leader, Julius Malema.

Meanwhile, pockets of farmers, mostly in bakkies, were gathered in groups along the route towards the court.

A police helicopter hovered above the area while a police armoured vehicle made its way through to the area near the court.